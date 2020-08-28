(RATHDRUM, Idaho - KHQ) As more kids go back to school, tonight the Lakeland School District in Rathdrum has just announced they're changed course.
The superintendent sent an email to parents tonight, saying they'll be starting the school year under the "Yellow" plan - instead of the "Orange plan"- which had more strict conditions for children and staff to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
They've also updated what the Yellow plan is: now, just basically a modified traditional schedule. The district's website says students will go to class in person, five days a week, with a one-hour early release every day. Masks will be recommended when social distancing isn't possible, but they won't be mandatory.
There is also a full-time online option.
Click the link to see the full planning in place by the district: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1598563247/lakeland272org/onells3xwwrlstmcw8f3/LJSD272Fall2020ReopenPlanasof8252020.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.