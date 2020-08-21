SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University officials says it will be cracking down on parties and large gatherings this fall and is requesting students avoid them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gonzaga released an off-campus student guide Friday involving a letter from President Thayne M. McCulloh, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kent Porterfield as well as recommendation from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.
As GU prepares to host in-person instruction and work to meet various health & safety measures, the university is pleading with students to help them in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"We understand the importance of socialization as a critical part of your GU experience," the guide reads in part. "This is a time when we need everyone to join together for the health of our community. We have been granted the opportunity to continue our work. But this opportunity can be quickly taken away if local or state health authorities perceive that we – students, staff, faculty and administrators – are not taking this situation seriously and doing our part to reflect this through our actions."
GU states that small social gatherings such as with housemates or within residence halls are appropriate, but parties and larger gatherings of people on or off campus are not.
Officials add that these types of gatherings can risk the health of GU students and staff, the Spokane community and the ability to keep Gonzaga's campus open.
"Therefore, these large gatherings are prohibited and we have no choice but to hold violators accountable," GU continues. "Please understand that we will be closely monitoring activities on and off campus, as this pandemic requires this type of responsibility and vigilance from Gonzaga University. We are Zags, and Zags step up and do what is necessary to serve the needs of our community and our collective humanity."
In Lutz's letter, he says Gonzaga officials have taken the preparations to mitigate COVID-19 risks seriously.
"I am asking you to do your part to keep the rates of COVID-19 viral transmission as low as possible in our Spokane community," Lutz said in part.
Lutz continues to say that one of the largest concerns for the Spokane Regional Health District concerning viral transmission relates to the tendency of young people to gather socially in large groups.
The guide further explained various health & safety protocols being implemented at GU, resources and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.