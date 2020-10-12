Post Falls School District brings kids back to class 5 days a week

The Post Falls Schools District enters the "Yellow Zone" today, which means in-person classes 5 days a week for students.
There are added safety safety precautions in place:
- Desks are going to be spaced apart.
- There will be limited use of shared classroom supplies.
- Lunches will be staggered.
- The building will be cleaned throughout the day.
Under this phase, students and staff will have to wear masks. Anyone potentially exposed to Covid-19 will have to quarantine for 14 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.