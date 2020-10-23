The Post Falls School District is moving to orange (medium risk) category.
High schools will move to orange on Monday, elementary/middle schools on Wednesday.
The change means the district will be on a hybrid schedule.
'A' Group will attend school in-person on Monday/Thursday. 'B' Group will attend school in-person on Tuesday/Friday.
On Wednesdays, all students will learn online.
Masks are not mandated but are strongly recommended.
You can read more about the district's opening plan here.
