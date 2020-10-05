POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls School District will move to the 'yellow' category on October 12. The decision was made on Monday during the school board meeting.
The 'yellow' category means students will have regular schedules and will go to class in-person Monday through Friday.
The 'yellow' plan said students and staff will practice social distancing when possible and reasonable. A week ago, the school district posted on Facebook that, "when the district moves to 'yellow,' social distancing will not be possible, which means when an individual tests positive, any person who was within six feet for 15 minutes or more would need to quarantine for 14 days."
The school district said students are expected to follow the mask requirements per the Panhandle Health District.
The district was previously in the 'orange' category which had students on a hybrid, alternating day schedule.
The full reopening plan for Post Falls School District can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.