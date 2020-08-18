POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls School District will begin the fall with a hybrid learning model.
Tuesday the PFSD Board of Trustees approved its "orange" plan, meaning schools will be in an alternate-day hybrid schedule with learning part-time in school and part-time online. A full online option will be available to students as well.
Under the orange plan, students would attend school on an alternate A/B day schedule. One group of students would attend school on Mondays & Thursdays while the other would be on Tuesdays & Fridays.
Wednesdays would be used for teacher collaboration, planning, staff development, online student support and interventions for students needing additional support. Additional cleaning protocols would also be implemented on Wednesdays.
