Back to school and back to the classroom. Most districts are starting online but in Reardan, students were in class on Tuesday learning for the first time in person.

Reardan-Edwall is a smaller district.
 
"I didn't sleep at all last night, I kept waking my dad up, and my mom said it's because I was happy for school," said Journie Sobotta, a second grader at Reardan Elementary School.
 
It was pure joy as students walk out of the first day back to school in person and they are not the only ones happy to be back.
 
"Today was tremendous, it is such a blessing to be back," said Eric Sobotta, superintendent of Reardan-Edwall School District.  
 
Superintendent Sobotta was thrilled to be back with students, including his own second grader Journie.
 
Sobotta said his team worked non stop this summer to ensure they could open back up. He said that if it wasn't for the staff volunteering so much of their time over the summer, there is no way that they could have been back in the classroom.
 
Reardan-Edwall is still on a hybrid schedule, with two days in person and the rest online.
 
Lincoln County has had no new cases for 14 days. Superintendent Sobotta said if it continues, there could be more in person learning.
 
"We would ask our community to continue to rally behind that, if case counts can continue to stay low, we will continue to open up," said Sobotta.
 
Some of the precautions Reardan-Edwall is taking is students wear masks, social distancing, extra sanitation, and having less students on the bus.
 
Sobotta said so far, no complaints from the students.
 
"I think everyone is just happy to be on campus, added safety precautions aside, I think everyone is wiling to do it," said Sobotta.
 
And no complaints from parents, they are just happy to have their kids back in the classroom.
 
"It's important for these kids to be back in school, get some normalcy in their lives," said Brad Ray, a parent.
 
"The social emotional well being of these kids depend on these kiddos being in this building," said Lizzy Sartin, a parent.

