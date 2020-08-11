Several school districts are holding webinars Tuesday night to discuss plans for teaching students in the fall. Below is information about what will be discussed and how you can watch.
Spokane Public Schools
What: Special Education webinar
When: 6:30pm Tuesday night
How: Zoom. You can register to watch HERE
Mead School District
What: Elementary option webinar
When: 6:00pm Tuesday night
How: Zoom. You can watch the zoom meeting here you can also watch on KHQ's Facebook page and on KHQ.com
Central Valley School District
What: Webinar for parents to get more information about the three virtual learning options for fall
When: 6:30pm Tuesday night
How: Zoom. You can watch by clicking here.
