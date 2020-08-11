Classroom, school, education

Several school districts are holding webinars Tuesday night to discuss plans for teaching students in the fall. Below is information about what will be discussed and how you can watch. 

Spokane Public Schools

What: Special Education webinar

When: 6:30pm Tuesday night

How: Zoom. You can register to watch HERE

Mead School District 

What: Elementary option webinar

When: 6:00pm Tuesday night

How: Zoom. You can watch the zoom meeting here you can also watch on KHQ's Facebook page and on KHQ.com 

Central Valley School District 

What: Webinar for parents to get more information about the three virtual learning options for fall 

When: 6:30pm Tuesday night 

How: Zoom. You can watch by clicking here

Tags