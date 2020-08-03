SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the release of new guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District, Central Valley School District (CVSD) made the announcement that its 2020-21 school year would begin with remote learning.
CVSD Superintendent Ben Small began a virtual meeting about the plan on Monday, August 3, by highlighting the three virtual options the district will be offering to students and their families and acknowledging the need for change from the model that was available in the spring.
Those plans are:
- The first option is school-paced virtual learning with a preference to transition to in-person when schools are able to re-open. It will be led by CVSD teachers and allow students to have an easier transition to in-person learning when it becomes available.
- Another option is school-paced virtual learning with a preference to stay virtual for the full school year, which allows students to keep the same teachers throughout the year.
- Self-paced virtual learning will also be available for families. This option allows students to work at their own pace to complete assignments over the course of the school year, guided by CVSD teachers.
Families will need to choose their preferred plan by August 21.
Following that outline, Small answered various questions from the community about the plan:
Q: Will teachers be working virtually the entire year under the second model?
A: Yes, students working under the second option would have a consistent teacher throughout the entire year. The plan was designed with consistency in mind for students and staff.
Q: If parents start with virtual learning and then transition into in-person learning is there a certain cut off date for that?
A: CVSD is working on trying to meet families where they are. The model is built so that within a 5-day window, virtual can be switched to in-person or vice versa. There would be some limitations but only based on space availability.
Q: Will there be in-person instruction available for those with special health or education needs that cannot be delivered through remote learning?
A: CVSD is currently working on plans for students with special needs. They want to have as much in-person learning as possible. The goal is to have small groups of students with special needs in person instruction.
Q: What is the flexibility like for the August 21 deadline for families to choose their learning plan?
A: August 21 is for the district's planning purposes. It helps the district make sure they have teachers in the right spots, class lists and other necessities built in time for the start of school. But the date is not hard and fast. If a family changes their mind, the district will work with them. Or if one family tries the self-paced model and finds it doesn't work for them, CVSD will work to help them find the model that works best for them.
Q: Does Central Valley have any kind of options for childcare?
A: CVSD is working to finalize if they'll be able to offer that. That decision will be coming later in August.
