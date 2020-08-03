SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz is recommending schools in the area begin the academic year with remote/continuous learning models due to the continuing rates of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
In a letter to Spokane County public school superintendents and private school administrators, Lutz noted high incidence rates and the likelihood of outbreaks in schools as concerns when considering reopening schools. Lutz says possible outbreaks would impose considerable demands and instability on school operations while outpacing the community's collective efforts to control the pandemic.
Lutz says while returning to in-person learning is a shared goal by the Spokane Regional Health District, doing so could come at a significant cost, particularly to vulnerable populations.
"Based on our rates, the existing science regarding COVID-19, and school reopening, I strongly recommend beginning the year in remote/continuous learning for all students," Lutz wrote. "Consider in-person learning for those who have special health or education needs that cannot be delivered through remote learning."
As of July 31, Spokane County had over 3,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 59 COVID-related deaths and 42 current hospitalizations.
You can read the full letter here:
