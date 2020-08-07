As school districts are announcing learning plans for the 2020 - 2021 school year, Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said he is disappointed that some schools are planning to hold in-person classes.
"The decision made by local school districts and their school boards to begin school in the fall with in-person learning - a choice contrary to the public health recommendations of Spokane Regional Health District, Washington State Department of Health, the governor and OSPI - is disappointing," Lutz said in a statement to KHQ.
So far, two districts in the greater Spokane area are planning to hold in-person classes.
East Valley School District is planning a hybrid in-person and online model. Mead School District is planning to have daily in-person learning for grades K-5 and a rotating in-person schedule for grades 6-12.
On Monday, Lutz recommended schools begin the year remotely.
"I acknowledge the challenges these recommendations provide," Lutz wrote in a statement. "I also acknowledge the challenges that will occur for students when cases occur in school, which will have ripple effects not only within their school due to class quarantines and closures, but throughout the community as parents and their workplaces are exposed."
Lutz said that the Public Health District cannot stop districts from opening schools for in-person classes even if an outbreak occurs.
