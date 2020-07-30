SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) hosted another webinar discussing the process of returning to school in the fall. This time, the focus was on distance learning options.
During the webinar on Thursday, July 30, Superintendent Adam Swinyard noted that with the school year scheduled to start in just 36 days on Sept. 3, officials are becoming "less and less optimistic" that buildings will be able to reopen in time.
As first reported by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, SPS is hoping to have a plan ready for adoption on by Aug. 12, which would allow approval of a plan before classes resume.
Among the topics discussed on Thursday was the potential plan for if buildings do stay closed and students must continue to learn from home. Swinyard said that plan would come with a more structured school day for students.
SPS will be using Microsoft Teams as its exclusive means of communication between staff and students in this scenario. If buildings do reopen, there will still be an option for students to learn from home.
Other questions asked included whether students participating in distance learning will still be able to participate in after-school sports, the answer to which was "yes." Another participant asked how temperatures would be taken on a daily basis. Director of Health Services Becky Doughty said that will happen with touchless thermometers.
SPS will be putting together a FAQ from the webinar in the coming days and will continue to host weekly webinars discussing the reopening process.
