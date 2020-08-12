Spokane Public Schools is pushing back the start of the 2020 - 2021 school year.
In a letter sent to SPS Families, the Spokane Education Association agreed to start school on September 14 instead of September 3.
The recommendation will be proposed to the School Board tonight.
SPS said the delay will help prepare teachers and staff by conducting safety, social-emotional learning, distance learning, and technology strategies training. SPS will also use the time to address parent and student questions.
