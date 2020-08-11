SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be offering distance learning at school buildings for elementary students through its "SPS Day Camp" program.
SPS Day Camp will be available to K-6 students, providing a low-cost or scholarship option to staff and families.
"That would be great for working parents for kids to have some assistance,” Associate Superintendent Mark Anderson told our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
SPS plans to limit enrollment at each site to 40 students, as the district will manage the total number of kids in a building at one time. Enrollment will also be monitored to accommodate social-distancing and safety measures.
Additional sites could be open depending on registration numbers. The district could see most or even all of its elementary schools used for the day camp, Anderson told the S-R.
During the day camps, students would receive structure and routines that assist them with engaging in their real-time distance learning. School staff would screen each student while requiring they wear masks.
Children would also be served meals during SPS Day Camp. The district would have four workers at each site.
Registration for SPS Day Camp is expected to open next week.
SPS will additionally be offering SPS learning centers, which would offer K-8 students 2-3 hour periods at a supervised location. The district is also working with community partners to develop "community-based options."
The Express program will continue to be offered for school-age children for before and after school day care from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
