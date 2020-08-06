SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Public Schools will offer two different virtual learning options for families this fall.
The announcement came Thursday night during the District's weekly family webinar held over Zoom.
Parents can choose to have students stay with their current school and teachers, beginning the school year with virtual learning and then returning to in person classes when that school reopens. Or they can choose to have them attend the Spokane Virtual Academy, which will keep them online throughout the school year. They will be assigned to a teacher through the academy, and keep that teacher throughout the year.
For parents who choose to have their child attend the virtual academy but later want them in schools when they reopen, SPS says they will try their best to fit them back in their school.
"If you're feeling better and you do want your student to go back, we'll do everything we can to accommodate a transition back to their neighborhood school," said Spokane Public School Superintendent Adam Swinyard, "But it will be based on space available. So, we'll accommodate the request as quickly as we possibly can as we have an open seat in that school."
Registration for the Spokane Virtual Academy opened Thursday night and will close Sunday, August 16th. More information from SPS' webinar, including their reopening plan booklet, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.