SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is laying out some more details as the district preps to open the school year with a distance learning model.
SPS released a list of school supplies for the 2020-21 year Friday. In preparation to start with distance learning and shift to in-person later on, families are asked to have a household thermometer and students will need a face mask, gym shoes and back pack. SPS also recommends students have headphones, a personal white board and dry erase markers.
Students will additionally need the following supplies:
- Grade 3-5: wide-ruled lined paper, pens, colored pencils and 2-3 spiral notebooks.
- Grade 6-12: lined paper, graph paper, highlighters, pens, pencils and 2-3 spiral notebooks
- Optional: stylus, colored construction paper, glue and scissors.
District 81 moved the start of the school year back so conferences could be held, and those will take place from Sep. 8-11. The 35-40 minute conferences will feature time dedicated to each student and their family while teachers or advisors address questions and help them prepare. SPS will have more info on conference signs up later in August.
The SPS Day Camp had nearly 700 registrants, while the SV Academy had close to 2,000 registrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.