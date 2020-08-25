SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has begun the process of developing a new safety model that will strive to emphasize social-emotional wellness and mental health. It will also include language that indicates school district employees will no longer arrest students.
According to SPS, the model will include a new employee group called Safety and Wellness Specialists, who will "focus on proactive social-emotional wellness and assist with supervision of facilities and crisis management."
These Safety and Wellness Specialists will be non-commissioned positions that will not arrest students.
The development of a new safety model comes after the adoption of the School Board Equity Resolution, which was adopted in June. The resolution included specific language indicating that school district employees won't be allowed to arrest students.
The new model will include the following:
- The district will maintain the same number of staff assigned to schools to assist with school safety.
- A new employee group called Safety and Wellness Specialists will be created to focus on proactive social-emotional wellness and help with supervision of facilities and crisis management.
- Safety and Wellness Specialists will promote positive relationships with students and assist other school staff with proactive interventions and supports for students.
- Safety and Wellness Specialists are non-commissioned positions that will not arrest students.
- Safety and Wellness Specialists will perform most of the same responsibilities as Campus Resource Officers
- Safety and Wellness Specialists will be used instead of Campus Resource Officers in order to align with the resolution language.
- Safety and Wellness Specialists staffing will be prioritized for when students are in the building.
- The district will employ one safety and wellness administrator that will maintain a limited police commission to communicate with the Spokane Police Department and determine when SPD will be contacted regarding a non-crisis student issue
- District staff will continue to contact the Spokane Police Department in crisis situations and develop strategies to maintain high levels of communication and fast response times
SPS will host webinars about the change on Tuesday, August 25, at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, August 28, at noon. People can register to attend HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.