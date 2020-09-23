SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has announced his support for Spokane County school districts allowing early learners (K-2) to return for in-person instruction.
Lutz explained schools, both public and private, to include Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley, Cheney and West Valley, have been working closely with Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) to develop plans for the eventual return to in-person learning.
“We’re watching the data closely, and although our county remains in the high range, we feel confident in the plans these school districts have developed for a safe return to in-person learning,” Lutz explained.
Lutz said he supports schools bringing kindergarten students back to in-person learning with a phased return for the remainder of elementary grades. This will address needs for social and emotional learning and skill development, concerns of child safety and academic inequities among those with limited access to technology.
“Our guidance for opening schools has been a balancing act,” Lutz said. “On one hand we are ensuring the health and well-being of our community, and on the other we have to care for the mental wellness and address academic disparities among students – especially for our youngest learners.”
“We continue to have a collective responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lutz said. “If we want to move forward with in-person learning, we need to be steadfast with following health guidance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.