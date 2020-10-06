SPOKANE, Wash. - As schools start to bring students back to the classroom, school zone cameras are also back in operation.
According to Spokane Police, school zone cameras will be back in operation starting on Wednesday.
The cameras will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and again from 2:20 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
SPD asks the public to please look out for pedestrians as they may not be looking out for you.
