SPOKANE, Wash. - After the Spokane Regional Health District announced they support K-2 students returning to the classroom, Spokane Public School Board said they plan to start phasing in students.
SPS said phasing will start October 7 with kindergarten students.
Superintendent Adam Swinyard said this will begin by having an alternating schedule with an 'A' group and a 'B' group.
Students will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. Students will be required to wear masks and will be given time outside for fresh air which gives staff time to clean surfaces.
The SPS phased plan will group students into classrooms of 20 and will not allow classrooms to intermix to help stop possible COVID-19 exposure.
SPS said if a case were to occur, a contract tracing team will determine which students need to be quarantined.
SPS said the phasing of additional grade levels will be based on guidance from public health officials.
Before this announcement from SPS, all students were either attending virtual classes with their teacher or taking classes through the Spokane Virtual Academy.
The Spokane Public School also announced that the health district approved proposed sports camps. The camp rules include:
- No more than 5 athletes working out at a time, outside
- Daily health check required
- Cleaning of spaces and equipment
- WIAA out-of-season coaching window permitted
The sports camp will start on September 28.
So far, in eastern Washington and north Idaho 11 schools have reported COVID-19 cases.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, Dr. Bob Lutz said this will address the need for social and emotional learning and skill development concerns of children.
Spokane Health District PIO Kelli Hawkins told KHQ that it is too early to speak further on the next steps. She said that Health District is expecting word from the district(s) Thursday morning. They’ll then work together to create a specific phasing-in plan and will notify parents and the public after that.
