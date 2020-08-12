Spokane Public Schools will also offer distance learning at school buildings for elementary students through its "SPS Day Camp" program.
SPS Day Camp will be available to K-6 students, providing a low-cost or scholarship option to staff and families.
Only 40 students would be allowed at day camp locations to allow them to be socially distance.
Spokane Public Schools will also be pushing back the start of the year from September 3 to September 14.
SPS also detailed their plans for when the Health Department decides it is safe to return to school.
Students K-4 will attend everyday with at most 20 students per classroom.
Grades 5-12 students will be on alternating schedules for in-person instruction. Students will receive activities and assignments to complete on days when they are not in-person.
All class sizes will are going to be designed to allow for six-foot social distancing.
