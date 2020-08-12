SPOKANE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Spokane Public Schools School Board voted 'yes' to start the school year online and to delay the start of school by two weeks. 
 
SPS has multiple options for parents to pick from. 
 
In option one, parents can choose to have students stay with their current school and teachers, beginning the school year with virtual learning and then returning to in person classes when that school reopens.
 
The second option, parents can choose to have students attend the Spokane Virtual Academy, which will keep them online throughout the school year. They will be assigned to a teacher through the academy, and keep that teacher throughout the year. 
 
According to SPS, parents have until Sunday to decide. 
 
For parents who choose to have their child attend the virtual academy but later want them in schools when they reopen, SPS said they will try their best to fit them back in their school.

Spokane Public Schools will also offer distance learning at school buildings for elementary students through its "SPS Day Camp" program.

SPS Day Camp will be available to K-6 students, providing a low-cost or scholarship option to staff and families.

Only 40 students would be allowed at day camp locations to allow them to be socially distance. 

Spokane Public Schools will also be pushing back the start of the year from September 3 to September 14. 

SPS also detailed their plans for when the Health Department decides it is safe to return to school. 

Spokane Public School reopening plan when reopening is safe

1 of 2

Students K-4 will attend everyday with at most 20 students per classroom. 

Grades 5-12 students will be on alternating schedules for in-person instruction. Students will receive activities and assignments to complete on days when they are not in-person. 

All class sizes will are going to be designed to allow for six-foot social distancing. 

Tags