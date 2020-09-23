TEKOA, Wash. - Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Tekoa High School.
According to the Tekoa School District, starting on Thursday, Sept. 24, students in grades 7-12 will be staying home and learning online until Sept. 30. Lunches will be provided at the normal bus stops for those students.
Letters have also been sent home with all grade 7-12 students.
Tekoa Grade School and preschool will be in session as normal.
Members of the administration will reevaluate the situation on Sept. 30 and provide an update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.