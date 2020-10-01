In response to virtual learning and the need for internet, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has launched a K-12 internet access program.
According to OSPI, Ziply, Presidio, and Comcast will provide up to 60,000 families internet at no cost through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The program is reserved for students who are low-income and did not have internet access before August 2020.
Eligible families will receive information from their local school district. Families can also contact their district requesting the information.
According to OSPI, the funding for this program comes from the federal CARES Act. OSPI was given $21-million.
Ziply CEO Harold Zeitz releasing a statement about the program:
“My wife is a teacher, so I understand the enormity of the challenge that both teachers and students have when it comes to remote learning. The unfortunate reality is thousands of students across the state of Washington lack the economic resources to afford reliable internet, blocking access to online education. Ziply Fiber believes that everyone should have access to quality, reliable internet, which is why we’re proud, as a Northwest company, to play an important role in Washington’s K-12 Internet Access Program. We look forward to supporting our communities in this way until we can all safely return to traditional school environments.”
