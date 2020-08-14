I'm not sure about you, but eight months in to 2020 and it feels like we've been whisked away to an alternate reality. A grey and gloomy world where we stay away from each other and do everything online.
It's been an adjustment to say the least.
However, this week, I found myself in a magical place. A place vibrant with life and learning, a place where COVID hasn't change everything, where candy guilds greet you with song (or tell you to put on a mask, but in a fun way).
Ok, so there were no candy guilds, and some safety protocols have changed during the pandemic, but Spokane Community College is still a magical place amidst the pandemic as they've managed to pull of what sounds more improbably than flying monkeys: They've managed to successfully continue face-to-face, in-person instruction during the shut down. Since May 5, certain programs have had in-person instruction thanks to SCC's diligence in following stringent guidelines set forth by the Governor's office and the Spokane Regional Health District.
"Other than being at my own home, this is the safest place I go in Spokane," SCC President Kevin Brockbank told me on Thursday.
Like other colleges, SCC has developed online options, but President Brockbank and his faculty know that when it comes to trades like welding, HVAC and nursing (Oh, my!), there's no place like home... room. The classroom.
"As we as a region try to rebound from this pandemic it's going to be important to have a qualified workforce available for out local businesses whether that's in healthcare manufacturing or IT," Brockbank said. "Certainly those specialized lab courses, there's great analogies, you know? You want your aviation mechanic to do work on real aircraft and to have that real experience. You want your nurse in there doing hands on clinicals and lab experiences."
Those classes, clinical labs and hands on experiences come with the obligatory masks, social distancing and sanitizer, but they also come with some personal policing from the students.
"The students have been really good about policing themselves. If they even feel like they slightly have symptoms, they isolate, they stay at home," Director for the Vascular Ultrasound Program Rachel Kendoll said. "We really haven't had an issue with it. The students have done a really good job of keeping track of all of that themselves."
Students in the vascular ultrasound program are preparing for their finals next week, but learning during the pandemic is preparing them for their careers.
"They're just getting used to what they're going to be doing in a hospital setting anyway," Kendoll said. "We're in an ultrasound lab. We're practicing on each other and we really enforce wearing masks and cleaning everything as much as possible."
Over in the HVAC program, Travis Green's students are learning how to keep our air conditioners running so we don't melt like a witch in water under the summer sun.
"Even with the economy slowed down. Grocery stores still need refrigeration people still need heating and cooling in their house," Green said. "It's pretty much impossible to do online labs for what we're teaching here. Wearing a mask puts a little extra complexity on top of it, but it's much better to put up with that complexity than it is to have to try to do hands-on learning from home."
And how often can you say the welding department is the cleanest building on campus? On top of normal precautions, SCC Welding Instructor Jeff Schwab, says COVID stands about as much of a chance against the UV light emitted from welding as a scarecrow does against a fireball.
And there's no substitute for in-person learning.
"We can do the theory, the blueprint and the math online," Schwab said. "We can't teach the hands-on part of (welding) online."
SCC has had a few confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, but Brockbank says action was immediately taken, buildings were shut down, cleansed and contact tracing began. In that contact tracing, they've found that confirmed cases were not contracted at the school.
Because of their policies and action, SCC says, so far, they've managed to avoid an outbreak.
"When we do have a student test positive and we've worked the SRHD, we get high marks on the protocols and an easy return back to instruction," Brockbank added.
Could the success of SCC's in-person learning be a blueprint for how to get our kids back to the classroom?
"There might be some lessons to be learned," President Brockbank said. "It's hard to make a parallel there. They're dealing with third graders and a different kind of clientele and a different kind of environment."
With nurses, welders, HVAC technicians and many more being sent out into the workforce thanks to SCC's programs, the college is playing a vital role in the road to reopening.
"We all want to contribute to the rebound of the economy and the workforce," Brockbank said. "We play a critical role in workforce development and economic development and that's trying to supply a highly skilled workforce to our community."
SCC is still offering hybrid and online options for the fall quarter, but with the world of in-person learning during a pandemic they've created, it might seem like you're not in Spokane anymore, but their world is very real, and thus far, very successful.
If you're looking to join, follow the grey concrete clock tower, or for more information on SCC's Fall quarter during COVID-19, CLICK HERE.
