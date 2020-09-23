SPOKANE, Wash. - A KHQ caller reached out on Wednesday and asked if law enforcement would be patrolling and enforcing School Zone Speed Limits. The caller specifically asked us about Shadle Park High School.
The State of Washington Revised Code (RCW or State Law) states: "It shall be unlawful for a driver of any vehicle to operate the vehicle in excess of 20 miles per hour when passing any marked school crosswalk when such crosswalk is fully posted with standard school speed limit signs." The RCW further states: "The speed zone at the (school) crosswalk shall extend three hundred feet in either direction from the marked crosswalk."
Most of the speed zone signs also include the caveat "When children are present." As we all know right now, very few schools have students present because many districts have employed a "remote learning" format due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So what does that mean for school zones? According to Spokane Police Officer Terry Preuninger, it means that you don't necessarily have to abide by the school speed zones.
Preuninger said that if children aren't present, you're safe. However, if children are present you must follow the school zone speed limits. The problem, according to Preuninger is that it's difficult to know for sure if children are present or not. He said there won't be children at most SPS schools, but some of the schools have day camps with kids. There are also some Mead School District schools with children in class in Spokane City Limits. Same goes for districts and school zones in Spokane Valley.
Ultimately, unless you have a detailed schedule of which schools have children and which don't, it's probably best to abide by the school zone speed limits.
