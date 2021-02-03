SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is less than a week away from when votes need to be cast for the upcoming school levies.
Right now, some people are wondering, what will happen if levies throughout the district do not pass?
Looking at the Mead School District (MSD), the levy funding makes up about 12% of the district's overall budget and not having that funding could mean cuts to programs, cutting back on educational opportunities and it also affects the people who work in schools.
"The dollars are mostly spent on people," Mead Superintendent Shawn Woodward said. "People that provide services to our students so when we're talking 12% of our budget, that is quite a large number."
According to a chart by the MSD, the levy funding supports 15 nurses, 76 teachers, 51 paraeducators, 23 custodians, five counselors/social workers and 13 facilities/maintenance personnel.
If the levy does not pass, it could mean the loss of 150-200 positions in the MSD alone.
For Spokane Public Schools, if the district did not follow the current levy cycle, there would be an estimated $35.7 million budget shortfall by the next school year. This could result in the elimination of over 350 positions for SPS and the inability to pay for materials and services that support student programs and activities, according to SPS.