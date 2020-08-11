Whitworth University students are heading back to the classroom on September 9 and the university is detailing new protocol that they will be required to follow.
According to Whitworth's back to school guide, students will be required to self-quarantine for seven days before they arrive back on campus.
The university is also asking family members who will be helping students move back in to also self-quarantine.
After returning to campus, students will also be required to complete a health check each day using a smartphone app before beginning their campus activities.
The full back to school guidelines for Whitworth University can be found here.
