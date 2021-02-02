SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is one week away from the special election on Feb. 9 and finding out if school levies in our county will pass or fail.
One big question people are asking right now is why are schools asking for levy money now during a pandemic when so many people are struggling with other bills and expenses.
When it comes down to it, the timing was inevitable and happened to fall during one of the most unpredictable times in modern history. For example, Spokane Public Schools runs on a three year levy. The last levy happened in 2018 and now it is time for a new cycle.
The levy passed in 2018 will provide funding through the end of 2021 but the levy on Spokane County's ballot right now will ensure funding from 2022 to 2024. Without having the levy, SPS said they would have to significantly reduce their programs and education opportunities for students.
The 2021 levy is not a new tax rather it is a replacement because the levy approved in 2018 will expire.