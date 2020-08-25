SPOKANE, Wash., - Parents want to know why school day camps can operate, but students can’t physically go back to class.
Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane International Academy will both go back to class virtually in September, but they will also offer day camps. Representatives from both institutions said small group of students would spread out in a set location, like a gym or a cafeteria, and an adult would supervise them while they navigated their remote learning requirements.
Parent Derrik Coulter is frustrated by the situation.
”No, we can't have school, but you guys can still bring your kids in and we'll still do kind of the same thing but it will be different,” Coulter said. ”Let's just call it school and go in and figure out how to do this because virtual learning is fine but if we're going to do it in school, that's still school."
SPS associate superintendent Dr. Mark Anderson said the district’s day camp program can currently support 680 students, and 720 are enrolled. SIA CEO Travis Franklin said the academy‘s program is designed to support about 40 students. Students will then separate into smaller groups.
"We're limiting the number of students at a SPS day camp site to 20 students,” Anderson said. “Big difference between 20 students at a school and our typical elementary schools of 500-600."
Both said health district recommendations, much smaller group sizes and childcare needs factored into their decisions.
"How do we also take care of our families the best we can knowing not everybody or not even close to everybody can stay home with their kids in a productive during this time right? We wanted to strike a balance with being able to have something available for families during the day to access,” Franklin said.
Students can attend SPS‘ day camp for $25 per day. SIA families can utilize their version of the program at a rate of $756 per month for 5 days a week or $476 a month for three days a week.
