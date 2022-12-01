Police lights--Vault

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puyallup Police Officers are holding an investigation after a barber was shot and killed while giving an 8-year-old a haircut in Puyallup. 

According to Puyallup Police the suspect entered JQ Barber Shop and shot the 43-year old victim who was later identified as the owner of shop. The 8-year-old child was unharmed in the shooting. 

Officers immediately began searching for the suspect, however they have not located one. The suspect was described by witnesses on scene as a 5’ 08” tall man wearing all black clothing.

The investigation is ongoing by the Puyallup Police Department Investigative Services Unit.

