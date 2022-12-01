PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puyallup Police Officers are holding an investigation after a barber was shot and killed while giving an 8-year-old a haircut in Puyallup.
According to Puyallup Police the suspect entered JQ Barber Shop and shot the 43-year old victim who was later identified as the owner of shop. The 8-year-old child was unharmed in the shooting.
Shooting Update: We are confirming that one person has been shot and is deceased at the scene. We are actively looking for the suspect, who fled the area on foot. The suspect is described as an unknown race, male, 5-08, wearing black pants, a black jacket, and possibly a mask.— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) December 1, 2022
Officers immediately began searching for the suspect, however they have not located one. The suspect was described by witnesses on scene as a 5’ 08” tall man wearing all black clothing.
The investigation is ongoing by the Puyallup Police Department Investigative Services Unit.