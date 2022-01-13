Right now, there is dense patchy fog moving across the Inland Northwest. There is currently a Dense Fog Advisory for the Kittitas Valley until 10 a.m. because of visibility at a quarter of a mile or less. In the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area we are also seeing patchy fog with visibility around 1 mile. This morning we are also expecting periods of freezing rain toward the Columbia Basin specifically toward Moses Lake and Ellensburg. By noon today, the fog is expected to burn off and we will see mostly cloudy skies before the fog returns in the overnight hours. The daytime high in Spokane will be at 37 degrees and tonight's overnight low will drop to 32 degrees. A drier weather pattern will be in place for the weekend. Precipitation chances will return to some areas early next week bringing the potential for light mountain snow but no major winter storm systems are expected.