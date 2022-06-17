Today in Spokane we are waking up to absolutely beautiful conditions! We will hang on to partly sunny skies today with the daytime high near 77 degrees. Tonight we will see the return of showers in the late overnight to early morning hours. We could also see the possibility of scattered thunderstorms through the Idaho panhandle and very far east portions of Washington.
Tomorrow we will continue to see the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s.
For Juneteenth and Father's Day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and hang on to the potential for some spotty showers. Our weather looks to take a nicer turn as we officially welcome Summer with sunshine and 70s by Tuesday.