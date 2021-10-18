We are off to a beautiful start to the work week across the Inland Northwest. Today in Spokane the daytime high will be around 66 degrees with clear sunny skies and a light wind. Clear and sunny conditions will last until Tuesday but by Wednesday, an unsettled weather pattern moves in bringing showers. The temperature will gradually drop to our average in the mid 50's by this weekend with more showers expected to last through this coming Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans, I suggest doing them today or tomorrow!