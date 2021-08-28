Weather Alert

...Breezy and dry conditions causing elevated Fire Weather Concerns Monday... .Breezy to gusty winds through the Cascade Gaps and into eastern Washington are expected Monday with low humidity values. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS EAST OF THE CASCADE CREST...THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND THE PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREAS... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677) and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 30 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&