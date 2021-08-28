Tonight will be calm and clear across the Inland Northwest. The Satellite and Radar is clear paired with overnight lows in the upper 40's to low 50's. Tomorrow the skies will continue to be clear and sunny. Daytime highs will reach into the mid 80's paired with a calm wind. As we look ahead to the beginning of the work week, a fire weather watch will go into effect Monday afternoon and last until Monday evening because we are expecting relatively low humidity paired with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible. This means any existing or new fires could be spread quickly. We will hang on to 80-degree temperatures for Sunday and Monday but then see a gradual cool down into the mid 70's paired with clear, sunny skies for the start of September on Wednesday.