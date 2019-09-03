It's been a beautiful start to the week so far, and it appears that nice weather will stick around for another gorgeous day on Wednesday!
Temperatures reached near 90° Tuesday afternoon, but a weak system that moved through overnight will bring a slight cool-down to more comfortable temperatures in the low-mid 80s with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday! You'll want to enjoy it though...as a weather system late week looks to bring some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, along with cooler temperatures.
And the 6-10 Day climate outlook shows those cooler temperatures could stick around through next week as well, maybe even falling into the 60s by the start of next week! So if you're trying desperately to cling to summer, enjoy the next couple days to their fullest!
-Blake