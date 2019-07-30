Sunshine and warm weather! That's what summer is all about, and that's what we'll continue to see the next couple of days. In fact...we should continue to see sunny, warm summer weather through much of next week as well, there's just ONE day between now and then we're worried about. Friday.
A cold front Thursday night and Friday looks to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms, as well as some gusty winds. More concerning is the possibility those thunderstorms won't have much rain, meaning dry lightning and high fire danger. If a thunderstorm were to start a fire Thursday night, gusty winds on Friday would continue to help it grow, making for a very dangerous scenario.
After that cold front moves out, expect a return to hot, dry, calm summer weather. Temperatures look to climb back into the 90's again by Sunday and Monday.
-Blake Jensen