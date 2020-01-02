Berkeley, California has imposed a $.25 fee on single-use cups at restaurants and coffee shops.
The ordinance, called "Disposable-Free Dining" went into effect January 1st.
It requires patrons who don't use a reusable cup to pay the $.25 fee for a single use cup.
Backers of the measure say it is meant to reduce the amount of cups that are thrown-away.
It also requires restaurants to provide takeout containers by mid-2020 that are compostable and to provide only reusable plates and utensils for those eating in.
Restaurants would keep all proceeds from the disposable cup fee, and it would be up to them to decide what to do with the extra money.
The funds, for example, could be used to replace plastic cutlery for more environmentally friendly silverware.
