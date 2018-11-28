Spokane’s #1 rated TV station has partnered with the BBB to bring you advertising opportunities starting as low as $500 per month. Have your custom commercial air in programs such as the Today Show, Jeopardy, morning and evening news and live local sports.
TV is the strongest advertising medium around and you can start in just a few weeks at heavily discounted rates thanks to your accredited business status with the BBB.
This includes:
- Free pre-produced customizable BBB TV commercial
- Comprehensive marketing plan
- Reaching a potential 335,000 people a month
Pricing starts at $500 a month. For more information, fill out the form below and someone will be in touch shortly.