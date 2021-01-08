A Coeur d'Alene native is making it to the big time.
Bruce Reed, a Coeur d'Alene High School graduate, was named President Elect Joe Biden's deputy chief of staff.
Bruce Reed is no stranger to the White House, Reed served in senior roles under President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama.
Now, under President Elect Joe Biden.
Reed has served Biden for years; he was his chief of staff for then Vice President Biden in 2011 to 2013.
But before all of this, he was a Coeur d'Alene High School Viking.
Reed was valedictorian and his wife Bonnie Lepard Reed was salutatorian.
Councilwomen Kiki Miller, Mayor Steve Widmeyer, and Reed's wife Bonnie, all graduated in the same high school class together.
All of them now, serving in leadership roles.
"It's very fun to have your classmates out there in the spotlight, it makes me very proud," said Miller.
Miller said when she found out Reed was going to be deputy chief of staff, she wasn't surprised.
"Bruce was destined for that, he was brilliant in school, and all through later in life and in his career, that was what he was destined to do," said Miller.
When asked what Reed is like, Miller said:
"It would be hard to imagine a guy like Bruce Reed angry, I'm sure it's happened but it's hard, any time I seen him he was always interested, engaged, just a witty person, and had a very positive outlook," said Miller.
Councilmen Dan English said he tries to have a similar leadership style as Reed.
"He plays well with others, he's not seen as hard core, he's a party person, but he can talk with people and see where they are coming from and I try to do same," said English.
English said he is proud that a Coeur d'Alene native is serving on a national stage:
"I'm not aware of anybody who has that is so authentically home grown, multi-generational, and then at that level, serving right there, I do think they are in a class by themselves," said English.
Reed will officially start working again in the White House on Inauguration day, January 20th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.