We will continue to see warm temperatures and dry conditions on Wednesday, but then a cold front moves in, bringing changes to our weather pattern. We'll begin to see breezy conditions, and high temperatures will fall into the 60s. The possibility of rain begins on Thursday night and sticks around through Saturday, with Friday being our best chance for thunderstorms.
Smoke from Grant County's Highway 243 fire is already beginning to affect air quality in Spokane. Winds are expected to continue coming out of the west and southwest through the rest of the work week, bringing a chance for at least intermittent smoke each day.
Good news! As we move into next week, we should start to see conditions dry out and temperatures are looking to climb back up into the 80s, above average for this time of year.