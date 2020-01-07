It might be time to start dusting off those snow-blowers! Our mild weather pattern is about to come to an end, but you still have a couple more days before a stronger winter storm looks to move in on Friday.
Temperatures remain mild Wednesday, with highs back near 40°. A few showers in the morning, but sun-breaks in the afternoon, along with another round of gusty winds. Thursday looks fairly quiet, before a storm system barrels into the Pacific Northwest on Friday.
Heavy snow is expected at times, making that evening commute a tough one! Snow showers and much colder temperatures will then linger through the weekend and into next week! After a long wait, winter may finally be here!
-Blake Jensen
