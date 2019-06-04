We will see cooler temperatures, sunny skies and a little bit of a breeze throughout today. Tomorrow the winds do pick up and we will look for wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph. Watch for showers to develop as we head overnight Wednesday and into Thursday and the more widespread rain expected by the weekend.
Big changes on the way
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
