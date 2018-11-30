Timing and temperatures will play a big role in what we see as we kick off the weekend. Snow levels will likely drop between 2000-2500 feet, which means the West Plains out towards highway 2, South Hill and Northside could all see that chance of snow and or slushy rain/snow mix. A few flurries could linger through Sunday, before we dry out and cool down next week, with overnight lows dropping into teens and low 20's and daytime highs in the upper 20's and low 30's. Have a great weekend!

