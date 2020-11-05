Ever since our October snow storm 2 weeks ago, we've been lucky to enjoy a pretty nice stretch of weather, but the next week is for all those TRUE fall lovers.
The cold front that brought rain on Thursday will still produce a few showers on Friday, although they should be much spottier around Spokane as the bulk of rain slowly pushes east.
Saturday looks dry, but colder air drops our temperatures below freezing Sunday morning, which may lead to a few flurries!
We stand a better chance of seeing some flakes around Tuesday of next week as this active weather pattern sticks around for a while.
