Bird of Prey Northwest volunteers rescue bald eagle after it was showing signs of heat exhaustion
Tina Penny

SUNCREST, Wash. - Extreme temperatures not only impact humans and their pets, but also wild animals. 

On Monday, Birds of Prey Northwest volunteers rescued a young bald eagle named "Journey" from the brutal heat.

Volunteer Tina Penny said the eagle ended up in lady's yard and was barely moving, likely dealing with heat exhaustion. A photo of the eagle was posted in a community Facebook group, where volunteers were made aware of the situation.

Volunteers were able to make it out and rescue the eagle. 

Bird of Prey Northwest volunteers rescue bald eagle

Tags