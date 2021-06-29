SUNCREST, Wash. - Extreme temperatures not only impact humans and their pets, but also wild animals.
On Monday, Birds of Prey Northwest volunteers rescued a young bald eagle named "Journey" from the brutal heat.
Volunteer Tina Penny said the eagle ended up in lady's yard and was barely moving, likely dealing with heat exhaustion. A photo of the eagle was posted in a community Facebook group, where volunteers were made aware of the situation.
Volunteers were able to make it out and rescue the eagle.