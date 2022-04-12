Well, our April continues to look and feel a bit more like January or February, and that will be more evident than ever by early Wednesday morning. A little bit of clearing in the clouds, and a dominating cold airmass in place will help our temperatures plunge into the low-20s to start the day.
With a little bit of wind out of the NE, those 20s will feel more like teens as you head out the door! Hopefully the heavier winter coat is still within easy reach!
The silver lining to the cold, is the sun looks to make an appearance!
Some flurries will still be possible at times through the end of the week, but a better chance for more rain and snow arrives on Saturday.
This pattern looks to finally break on Easter Sunday as temperatures warm back up into the 50s! Sweet Spring relief!