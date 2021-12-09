Taken From: Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom
Ingredients
8 count package of biscuit dough (we used Grands, which are slightly bigger)
6 eggs
1 (2 3/4 ounce) package peppered gravy mix (makes 2 cups)
1 lb sausage, any flavor
1 cup cheese, shredded
1/2 cup milk
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 13×9 pan
Brown the sausage in skillet and drain thoroughly.
Cut biscuit dough into 1″ pieces, and line the bottom of the pan.
Layer cooked sausage over the biscuit pieces,
Layer shredded cheese over sausage.
Whisk eggs and milk, add salt and pepper and pour over biscuit/layers.
Make gravy according to instructions, and pour over everything.
Bake for 35-45 minutes, or until eggs and biscuits are cooked through. (read tips above)
Serve warm (leftovers are excellent too!)