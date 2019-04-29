SPOKANE, Wash.- This year Bloomsday's official charity is Second Harvest. Together both organizations have the mission to promote healthy living through physical fitness and nutrition education.
Second Harvest is a local organization that helps families and individuals who need additional help providing food. Second Harvest helps those on a low fixed income, or with disabilities.
By partnering with Bloomsday, every dollar collected through Bloomsday registration is donated to Second Harvest.
According to Bloomsday's website, one dollar provides food for five meals.