Coeur d'Alene vet plans 500-mile walk to support PTSD recovery

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - One step after another.
Rich Henning loves the scenery, the fresh air and the freedom of his walks. But for him, freedom can be fleeting.
"As a retired vet, I do suffer from PTSD as many other vets do," Henning said.
He is a 22-year Army veteran. Walking, along with assistance from the VA and other programs, helps. His walks have taken him to some beautiful spots, enjoying all this country he helped protect has to offer.
His next walk will start on Bloomsday where he'll walk with other veterans.
"We're going to meet at Bloomsday, we're going to walk together and carry a Wounded Warrior Project flag," he said. "We're also working in conjunction with vets on the farm."
But that's just preparation for the main event.
"I'm starting in Olympia to meet a group called '22TooMany,' they are also a non-profit that supports vets. And then I'm going to walk to Seattle and go to the WWP office and then from Seattle I'm walking back east to the Montana border and then I'm going to walk back to my home in Coeur d'Alene," he said.
All-in-all, Henning will walk 500 miles. It's all to show veterans there is a way to overcome PTSD, to help them hit their stride.
"A lot of vets tend to just shut down, they tend to isolate and they don't want to share, but they need to know that there are other people out there that have grown and can get past it and live a functional life and still be able to handle it," Henning said.
He said he plans to start the 500 mile journey at the end of June.