It's Spokane's 43rd Bloomsday, and one woman hasn't missed a single race

One of the surest signs that spring really is here is the annual running of the Lilac Bloomsday race. Tens of thousands of people will gather on Riverside ahead of the race, including 82-year-old, Sylvia Quinn.
Quinn won't miss this race, because she hasn't missed any of them. She was there when 1,500 people showed up, and she was there when 60,000 did. This is both her, and Spokane's, 43rd running of the race.
"I'm the oldest one everywhere I go, there's not too many 80-year-olds still running," Quinn said.
Quinn has seen Bloomsday transform from the competitive race it was in 1977, to the family tradition it's become now. She was forty in 1977, during the running of the first Bloomsday race.
"It was very, very hot that day, I remember that. There was a guy lying down, we just jumped over him and kept running," Quinn said.
But the course looked nothing like the one runners will see Sunday.
"There was still traffic, we ran mostly on sidewalk," Quinn said.
Quinn wasn't always a runner. She said her first time trying she couldn't even make it around the track.
"I was embarrassed to run in front of people, because nobody else was running," Quinn said.
But she said in the 1970's, running took off in Spokane. She began running in Coeur d'Alene and Spokane marathons.
"I didn't know what to do, except go out and run, run, run before the race," Quinn said.
She said the first Coeur d'Alene marathon rained and snowed, but she won.
"There's times I'd like to quit and walk off too, but I just keep telling myself, you can do this," Quinn said.
Running through pain, stress fractures, shin splints, to Quinn, it didn't matter.
"Oh yeah, I did a lot of crazy things back then," Quinn said.
She took her love for running off the track, and became the Bloomsday Director in 1981.
"It was just the best experience of my whole life really," Quinn said.
But with all the trophies, medals, and awards that Quinn has won, she said nothing compared to carrying the 2002 Olympic torch, that still has the flame's smoke covering the glass.
"I was getting ready to clean it, and the guy said, don't clean it, leave that stuff on there, you earned it," Quinn said.
When the flame from Greece came to the Inland Northwest, Quinn was the first in Spokane to carry the Winter Olympic torch while it headed to Salt Lake City, Utah. Her friends from the running community nominated her to carry the torch. But, she said not many of her running buddies are still running with her.
"There's only about eight women left that have participated in all the Bloomsdays," Quinn said.
Quinn said she's won her age group almost every year.
"I run it twice, I run it the first time and do the best I can," Quinn said.
And then, a second time, the same day, with friends.
"We just wiggle our way through probably 20,000 people, and visit along the way. If we see someone we know, we stop and talk," Quinn said.
For Quinn, Bloomsday is more than a road race.
"I find in Spokane, its like Thanksgiving or Christmas, people come in to see their families run Bloomsday," Quinn said.
Quinn will be one of the lucky few runners wearing a shirt on Sunday that reads: I've run in all the Bloomsdays. Quinn says if you haven't run in the race before, it's never too late to try.
"They don't say I'm in a race, they just say I'm in Bloomsday," Quinn said.